Lc 6, 1-5 Frère Antoine Tingba et Anne Forest
Prière
samedi 7 septembre à 8h45
Durée émission : 7 min
Chant : Maître du sabbat - BERNARD Claude/WACKENHEIM Michel
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
lundi 2 septembre
8h45
Prière
Lc 4, 16-30 Frère Antoine Tingba et Chantal Geolier
Chant : Venez adorons le Roi, notre Dieu
-
Diffusion
dimanche 1 septembre
8h45
Prière
Lc 14, 1.7-14 Catherine Ploquin et Aude Honegger
Chant : Vous serez vraiment grands
-
Diffusion
samedi 31 août
8h45
Prière
Mt 25, 14-30 Catherine Ploquin et Bertrand Lachanat
Chant : Chantons sans fin le Nom du Seigneur