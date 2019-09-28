Lc 9, 43b-45 Père Antoine Galy et Pierre-Xavier Osdoit
Prière
samedi 28 septembre à 8h45
Durée émission : 7 min
Chant final : JERUSALEM (Fraternités monastiques) - Venez, adorons, prosternons-nous devant l'Agneau
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
vendredi 27 septembre
8h45
Prière
Lc 9, 18-22 Père Antoine Galy et Isabelle Delaunay
Chant final : OLIVIER Samuel - Saint
-
Diffusion
jeudi 26 septembre
8h45
Prière
Lc 9, 7-9 Père Antoine Galy et Pierre-Marie Baetz
Chant final : CHEMIN NEUF (Communauté du-) - Tu es...
-
Diffusion
mercredi 25 septembre
8h45
Prière
Lc 9, 1-6 Père Antoine Galy et Lucie de Léotoing
Chant final : VERBE DE VIE - Me voici: Envoie-moi