Vous êtes ici : AccueilSpiritualitéPrièreLc 9, 46-50 Père Richard Tardiff et Michel Rumeau

Lc 9, 46-50 Père Richard Tardiff et Michel Rumeau

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

Prière

lundi 30 septembre à 8h45

Durée émission : 7 min

Prière

Chant final : Toi qui connais ma petitesse extrême - ELIANE Pierre

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Tous les jours à 8h45

Les textes d'évangile de chaque jour de la semaine, lus et commentés pour la nourriture spirituelle de chacun.