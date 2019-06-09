THE LOVE OF GOD - A talk by David Hawken

...a word of scripture, maybe something from the liturgy.

For me it is often a hymn, remembered from my choir-singing days. One such hymn I had the pleasure of accompanying on the piano recently in church, although it was a different tune in the hymn book. It was written by Frederick William Faber, an Anglican priest of Huguenot descent , who later, under the influence of the Oxford Movement, became a Roman Catholic. He was one of the founders of the famous Brompton (now London) Oratory (the order of St Philip Neri).

With his ancestry and his changing religious affiliation, it is hardly surprising that he came up with this hymn which speaks of the all-encompassing love of God. Let’s listen to it.





Like the wideness of the sea;

There's a kindness in His justice,

Which is more than liberty. There's a wideness in God's mercy,Like the wideness of the sea;There's a kindness in His justice,Which is more than liberty. There is no place where earth's sorrows

Are more felt than up in heaven;

There is no place where earth's failings

Have such kindly judgment given For the love of God is broader

Than the measure of our mind;

And the heart of the Eternal

Is most wonderfully kind. But we make His love too narrow

By false limits of our own;

And we magnify His strictness

With a zeal He will not own. There is plentiful redemption

In the blood that has been shed;

There is joy for all the members

In the sorrows of the Head. There is grace enough for thousands

Of new worlds as great as this;

There is room for fresh creations

In that upper home of bliss. If our love were but more simple,

We should take Him at His word;

And our lives would be all gladness

In the joy of Christ our Lord.

In the words of Saint Paul from his Epistle to the Church in Rome:

I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.

Romans 8:38-39

As Faber recognised in his hymn, the eternal truth is that:

If our love were but more simple,

We should take Him at His word;

And our lives would be all gladness

In the joy of Christ our Lord.