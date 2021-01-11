Mc 1, 14-20 - Françoise Brian
Prière
lundi 11 janvier à 8h45
Durée émission : 7 min
Chant final : Venez, suivez moi - EMMANUEL (Communauté de l'-)
-
Diffusion
vendredi 8 janvier
8h45
Prière
Lc 5, 12-16 - Père Antoine Galy
Chant final : La guérison - GLORIOUS
-
Diffusion
jeudi 7 janvier
8h45
Prière
Lc 4, 14-22a - Père Antoine Galy
Chant final : L'esprit du seigneur - CHEMIN NEUF (...
-
Diffusion
mercredi 6 janvier
8h45
Prière
Mc 6, 45-52 - Père Antoine Galy
Chant final : En toi, ma confiance - EMMANUEL (Com...