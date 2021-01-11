Vous êtes ici : AccueilSpiritualitéPrièreMc 1, 14-20 - Françoise Brian

Mc 1, 14-20 - Françoise Brian

Prière

lundi 11 janvier à 8h45

Durée émission : 7 min

Prière

Chant final : Venez, suivez moi - EMMANUEL (Communauté de l'-)

Les textes d'évangile de chaque jour de la semaine, lus et commentés pour la nourriture spirituelle de chacun.