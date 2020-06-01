Mc 12, 1-12 - Père Antoine Galy
Prière
lundi 1 juin à 8h45
Durée émission : 7 min
Chant final : Jésus tu es la pierre angulaire - FLAMME
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
vendredi 29 mai
8h45
Prière
Jn 21, 15-19 - Frère Pavel Syssoev
Chant final : Jésus bon pasteur - CAMBRIDGE SINGER...
-
Diffusion
jeudi 28 mai
8h45
Prière
Jn 17, 20-26 - Frère Pavel Syssoev
Chant final : Que tous soient un - BE WITNESS
-
Diffusion
mercredi 27 mai
8h45
Prière
Jn 17, 11b-19 - Frère Pavel Syssoev
Chant final : Père qu'ils soient un - CHEMIN NEUF ...