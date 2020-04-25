Vous êtes ici : AccueilSpiritualitéPrièreMc 16, 15-20 - Frère Antoine Tingba

Mc 16, 15-20 - Frère Antoine Tingba

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

Prière

samedi 25 avril à 8h45

Durée émission : 7 min

Prière

Chant final : Allez dire à tous les hommes (Ps 95) - PRESENCE (Ensemble vocal)

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Tous les jours à 8h45

Les textes d'évangile de chaque jour de la semaine, lus et commentés pour la nourriture spirituelle de chacun.