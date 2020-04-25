Mc 16, 15-20 - Frère Antoine Tingba
Prière
samedi 25 avril à 8h45
Durée émission : 7 min
Chant final : Allez dire à tous les hommes (Ps 95) - PRESENCE (Ensemble vocal)
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
vendredi 24 avril
8h45
Prière
Jn 6, 1-15 - Frère Antoine Tingba
Chant final : En mémoire du Seigneur (multiplicati...
-
Diffusion
jeudi 23 avril
8h45
Prière
Jn 3, 31-36 - Frère Antoine Tingba
Chant final : Tout ce que vous demanderez à mon pè...
-
Diffusion
mercredi 22 avril
8h45
Prière
Jn 3, 16-21 - Frère Antoine Tingba
Chant final : Litanie des noms de Jésus - ROUSSELL...