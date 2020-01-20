Vous êtes ici : AccueilSpiritualitéPrièreMc 2, 18-22 - Père Philippe Dautais

Mc 2, 18-22 - Père Philippe Dautais



lundi 20 janvier à 8h45

Durée émission : 7 min



Chant final : L'amour a fait les premiers pas (les invités à la noce) - ALLIANCE(Ensemble vocal)

Les textes d'évangile de chaque jour de la semaine, lus et commentés pour la nourriture spirituelle de chacun.