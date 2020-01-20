Mc 2, 18-22 - Père Philippe Dautais
Prière
lundi 20 janvier à 8h45
Durée émission : 7 min
Chant final : L'amour a fait les premiers pas (les invités à la noce) - ALLIANCE(Ensemble vocal)
Les dernières émissions
Diffusion
jeudi 16 janvier
8h45
Prière
Mc 1, 40-45 - Pasteur Lionel Rolland
Chant final : Seigneur je viens à toi (guérison lé...
Diffusion
mercredi 15 janvier
8h45
Prière
Mc 1, 29-39 - Pasteur Lionel Rolland
Chant final : Guéris - OSTRINI Thierry
Diffusion
mardi 14 janvier
8h45
Prière
Mc 1, 21-28 - Pasteur Lionel Rolland
Chant final : O Fils de Dieu - EMMANUEL (Chorale d...