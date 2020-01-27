Vous êtes ici : AccueilSpiritualitéPrièreMc 3, 22-30 - Catherine Ploquin

Mc 3, 22-30 - Catherine Ploquin

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

Prière

lundi 27 janvier à 8h45

Durée émission : 7 min

Prière

Chant final : Libres et vainqueurs - BE WITNESS

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Tous les jours à 8h45

Les textes d'évangile de chaque jour de la semaine, lus et commentés pour la nourriture spirituelle de chacun.