Mc 3, 7-12 - Père Philippe Dautais
Prière
jeudi 23 janvier à 8h45
Durée émission : 7 min
Chant final : Victoire à l'agneau de Dieu - CHEMIN NEUF (Communauté du-)
Diffusion
mardi 21 janvier
8h45
Prière
Mc 2, 23-28 - Père Philippe Dautais
Chant final : Quand vos péchés seraient comme la p...
Diffusion
lundi 20 janvier
8h45
Prière
Mc 2, 18-22 - Père Philippe Dautais
Chant final : L'amour a fait les premiers pas (les...
Diffusion
dimanche 19 janvier
8h45
Prière
Jn 1, 29-34 - Pasteur Lionel Rolland
Chant final : Voici l'agneau de Dieu - EN CALCAT (...