Mc 3, 7-12 - Père Philippe Dautais

Prière

jeudi 23 janvier à 8h45

Durée émission : 7 min

Prière

Chant final : Victoire à l'agneau de Dieu - CHEMIN NEUF (Communauté du-)

Les textes d'évangile de chaque jour de la semaine, lus et commentés pour la nourriture spirituelle de chacun.