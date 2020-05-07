Vous êtes ici : AccueilSpiritualitéMéditationMéditation - 7 mai 2020 à 08:45

Méditation - 7 mai 2020 à 08:45

Présentée par

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

Méditation

jeudi 7 mai à 8h45

Durée émission : 5 min

Méditation

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Tous les jours à 08h45

"La méditation, un temps de spiritualité et de prière. Un prêtre, un Pasteur, un religieux ou un laïque vous offre chaque jour, une réflexion sur différents sujets." .

Le présentateur

Simone AURARD