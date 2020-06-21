Mt 10, 26-33 - Pasteur Lionel Rolland
Prière
dimanche 21 juin à 8h45
Durée émission : 7 min
Chant final : Si le père vous appelle - Maîtrise de la Primatiale de Lyon
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
vendredi 19 juin
8h45
Prière
Mt 11, 25-30 - Pasteur Lionel Rolland
Chant final : Je suis doux et humble de coeur (Ven...
-
Diffusion
jeudi 18 juin
8h45
Prière
Mt 6, 7-15 - Pasteur Lionel Rolland
Chant final : Abba Ojcze - Hymne des JMJ 1991 Czes...
-
Diffusion
mercredi 17 juin
8h45
Prière
Mt 6, 1-6. 16-18 - Pasteur Lionel Rolland
Chant final : Abba Père - COLLECTIF CIEUX OUVERTS