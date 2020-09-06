Mt 18, 15-20 - Pasteur Lionel Rolland
Prière
dimanche 6 septembre à 8h45
Durée émission : 7 min
Chant final : Quand renaît le matin - Abbaye de Keur-Moussa (Sénégal)
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
vendredi 4 septembre
8h45
Prière
Lc 5, 33-39 - Pasteur Lionel Rolland
Chant final : Garde-moi mon Seigneur (Ps 15) - EMM...
-
Diffusion
jeudi 3 septembre
8h45
Prière
Lc 5, 1-11 - Pasteur Lionel Rolland
Chant final : Tu m'appelles par mon nom (Psaume 13...
-
Diffusion
mercredi 2 septembre
8h45
Prière
Lc 4, 38-44 - Pasteur Lionel Rolland
Chant final : Seigneur à quel autre - Dan Luiten