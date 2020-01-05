Mt 2, 1-12 - Père Antoine Galy
Prière
dimanche 5 janvier à 8h45
Durée émission : 7 min
Chant final : Ils viennent d'Orient (Epiphanie) - Ps 71 - CAPELLA SYLVANENSIS (Ensemble vocal)
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
dimanche 22 décembre
8h45
Prière
Mt 1, 18-24 - Pasteur Pierre Lacoste
Chant final : Oh! viens bientôt, Emmanuel - DEMREY...
-
Diffusion
samedi 21 décembre
8h45
Prière
Lc 1, 39-45 - Pasteur Pierre Lacoste
Chant final : Viens pour notre attente (Avent) - C...
-
Diffusion
vendredi 20 décembre
8h45
Prière
Lc 1, 26-38 - Pasteur Pierre Lacoste
Chant final : Ave Maria - GLORIOUS