Vous êtes ici : AccueilSpiritualitéPrièreMt 21, 33-43 - Pasteur Pierre Lacoste

Mt 21, 33-43 - Pasteur Pierre Lacoste

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

Prière

dimanche 4 octobre à 8h45

Durée émission : 7 min

Prière

Chant final : La pierre qu'ont rejetée les bâtisseurs - Hilarium (ensemble vocal, André Gouze)

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Tous les jours à 8h45

Les textes d'évangile de chaque jour de la semaine, lus et commentés pour la nourriture spirituelle de chacun.