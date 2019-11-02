Vous êtes ici : AccueilSpiritualitéPrièreMt 25, 31-46 Philippe Dautais et Michel Rumeau

Mt 25, 31-46 Philippe Dautais et Michel Rumeau

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

Prière

samedi 2 novembre à 8h45

Durée émission : 7 min

Prière

chant final : Bienheureux, alleluia, l'homme - GOSPODI Quatuor

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Tous les jours à 8h45

Les textes d'évangile de chaque jour de la semaine, lus et commentés pour la nourriture spirituelle de chacun.