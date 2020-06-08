Mt 5, 1-12 - Françoise Brian
Prière
lundi 8 juin à 8h45
Durée émission : 7 min
Chant final : Bienheureux, alleluia, l'homme... - GOSPODI Quatuor
Les dernières émissions
Diffusion
vendredi 5 juin
8h45
Prière
Mc 12, 35-37 - Père Antoine Galy
Chant final : O visage de Jésus-Christ (temps de P...
Diffusion
jeudi 4 juin
8h45
Prière
Mc 12, 28b-34 - Père Antoine Galy
Chant final : Écoute Israël - LAFITTE Corinne
Diffusion
mercredi 3 juin
8h45
Prière
Mc 12, 18-27 - Père Antoine Galy
Chant final : Dieu donne moi un tel amour - ELIANE...