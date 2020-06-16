Vous êtes ici : AccueilSpiritualitéPrièreMt 5, 43-48 - Pasteur Lionel Rolland

Mt 5, 43-48 - Pasteur Lionel Rolland

mardi 16 juin à 8h45

Durée émission : 7 min

Comment je veux aimer - LAETITIA Soeur

L'émission

Tous les jours à 8h45

Les textes d'évangile de chaque jour de la semaine, lus et commentés pour la nourriture spirituelle de chacun.