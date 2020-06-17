Vous êtes ici : AccueilSpiritualitéPrièreMt 6, 1-6. 16-18 - Pasteur Lionel Rolland

Mt 6, 1-6. 16-18 - Pasteur Lionel Rolland

Prière

mercredi 17 juin à 8h45

Durée émission : 7 min

Prière

Chant final : Abba Père - COLLECTIF CIEUX OUVERTS

Les textes d'évangile de chaque jour de la semaine, lus et commentés pour la nourriture spirituelle de chacun.