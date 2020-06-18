Mt 6, 7-15 - Pasteur Lionel Rolland
Prière
jeudi 18 juin à 8h45
Durée émission : 7 min
Chant final : Abba Ojcze - Hymne des JMJ 1991 Czestochowa
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
mardi 16 juin
8h45
Prière
Mt 5, 43-48 - Pasteur Lionel Rolland
Comment je veux aimer - LAETITIA Soeur
-
Diffusion
lundi 15 juin
8h45
Prière
Mt 5, 38-42 - Pasteur Lionel Rolland
Chant final : Aimer c'est tout donner - ST PIER Na...
-
Diffusion
dimanche 14 juin
8h45
Prière
Jn 6, 51-58 - Françoise Brian
Chant final : Qui mange ma chair - RESURREXIT(Ense...