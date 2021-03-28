Vous êtes ici : AccueilSpiritualitéEspace spirituel anglophoneThe New Normal? | A talk by Derek Chittick

The New Normal? | A talk by Derek Chittick

Présentée par

Espace spirituel anglophone

dimanche 28 mars à 8h45

Durée émission : 10 min

Espace spirituel anglophone

A phrase has emerged during the current Covid-19 crisis - the new normal. It can refer to the experience of everyday life under the restrictions brought on by the virus, in that many formerly alien or unknown practices such as the wearing of masks, are now normal features of daily life, whereas other things that would have been regarded as deeply rooted parts of our culture and lifestyle, like greeting friends with a handshake or a hug, are now anathema, forbidden under any circumstances.

L'émission

Dimanche à 8h45

Des réflexions spirituelles proposées aux anglophones - sous le titre : Perspectives

