Peace - Our Inheritance

Although He is alive today He truly did die as a human being. This is an attested fact in history and so indeed is His resurrection, in spite of the efforts of the authorities in these days to keep the truth under wraps.

When He died He left us, His children, an inheritance. The extent of that inheritance would take too long to unpack in one short study. However one of the things that He left us which it is very important to receive , especially at this time, is His peace. Just before Jesus went to the Cross He said to His disciples; “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. I do not give as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid”, John 14 v 27. That is His Shalom Peace which means life and well being and an absence of anxiety and fear. It is noticeable too that one of the first things that He offered His disciples after rising from death was ‘Peace’.

We don’t need to be good enough to earn this but we do need to receive it. It is His Spirit Who applies this to our hearts and souls - also part of His inheritance to His family.

Often though, for one reason or another, people fail to claim their inheritance. Sometimes because they don’t know it’s theirs or just because they won’t receive it. I know a man who was so hurt by his father he gave it all away to someone else!

Nicky Gumbel talks in the Alpha Course about the ‘Bag Lady’ who wouldn’t claim her considerable inheritance but instead went around with a few paltry possessions in a shopping trolley. Why on earth did she do this? I don’t know! But don’t we do the same as God’s children? He offers us peace, an absence of anxiety or stress, freedom from disturbance, life and wellbeing and so often we don’t receive it!



If you are like me you will find that you get to that place of peace, trusting God and seeing everything in perspective when something happens causing concern or disruption and it vanishes! Before I know where I am I then can be overwhelmed by worry and fear, robbed of the gift that Jesus went to such lengths to give me.

How can we believe that we receive this gift? Well perhaps it’s necessary to look at the things that rob us of that peace and then look at Jesus’ words in the gospels.

Provision for material need? In Matthew 6: 25-34 Jesus promises that our Heavenly Father sees our needs and provides.

Later, in Matthew 11 He promises rest for the weary and burdened.

When Jesus began His earthly ministry He said that He had come to fulfill the words of the prophet Isaiah 61 ;”To preach good news to the poor....bind up the broken hearted....freedom for the captives....release from darkness for the prisoners”

Does death cause us fear and rob us of peace? Jesus promises us in John 14 that He is going to prepare a place for us and will come back and take us to be with Him.

These are only a few of the things that can stress us and rob us. There are promises in God’s Word to encourage us in every situation that we face. When Jesus went to be with the Father after His resurrection He gave each one of His children His Holy Spirit to help us to understand His Word and apply it.



In these days, more than ever, it is important to spend time each day encouraging ourselves by reading God’s Word, asking His Spirit to help us understand it and receive it. Reminding ourselves of His love for us and His promises to us. Seeking to apply these truths to our lives and finding new ways in these days of restrictions of encouraging one another in the Hope that is in us. Further we must take time to remember His faithfulness to us in the past and remember that He doesn’t change!! Everything around us may but He doesn’t. Praise God!!