Perspective on perspectives | A talk by Gavin Brown

During the Second World War, when aerial reconnaissance was an essential tool of intellligence gathering and every iota of information about enemy activity was vital to the war effort, specially equipped light planes were developed carrying cameras which could take pairs of photos of the ground beneath, providing a stereoscopic view of every detail of houses, telegraph poles, lumps and bumps in the fields, trenches newly dug and buildings newly demolished; a whole range of information which couldn't be seen on single photos, but which sprang into sharp focus when seen through a 3D viewer. Archaeologists are still using these wartime archives to make exciting discoveries about the past, but at the time the extra dimension afforded by stereo pairs of photos made an immediate difference to military tactics, and improved troop manoeuvers were the result.

For most people the first thing you think of when perspective is mentioned are those Old Master paintings by Italian artists and architects, where the sloping lines of the picture persuade the eye to accept that it is seeing the world just as it appears in nature, faraway things diminishing to what is actually called the vanishing point – the focus of our eye's attention where nothing can be depicted because it is too small to fit into the frame of our view. This has been the conventional way to depict things in art, until Picasso and his friends cooked up the idea of showing several views of a person's face, for instance, on a single plane – something which nature doesn't allow; but it corresponds to what happens in our head, when we recall several diverse features of someone's appearance in our mental storage box of what constitute's that person's memorable identifying marks.

Actually there is an older tradition than Renaissance art, which depicts the world with a different vanishing point, one which is not inside the picture but in front of it, where you the spectator are standing. This is the art of the icon, where the focal point of attention is yourself, the person observing what is being illustrated, the spiritual world of divine beings and happenings, which the icon invites you to enter, not as a spectator but as an actor in the drama. No figures in an icon are larger or smaller for reasons of spacial nearness; the size of the figure is more likely reflecting the impotance of that Saint or Prophet in the story being told.

Last week Valerie was talking on this programme about prayer, specially the value in these confined times of praying together at a set time. The members of the group know that others are engaged at that moment in giving the same loving attention to specific people, presenting them to the Lord for his consideration and asking for His help on their behalf. Now, I am convinced that when He told us that “where two or three are gathered in my name, I shall be with them in their midst”, He meant also and could just as well have said “WHEN” they are gathered. Because, as our experience of this way of praying together has shown, the power of prayer is much stronger and can be felt much more readily, when the praying is coordinated in this manner. And there's a bonus which nobody seems to have commented: when two or three are gathered together and the Lord is present, He too is getting a three dimensional view of whatever we are presenting for his attention. Combining the intercessions of several individuals, He has a better picture of the ones we are praying for: their needs, and ours for them. The Lord needs this perspective, it seems, and we can provide it if we pray together. So, keep up the good work!

Have a good week!