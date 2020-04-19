Perspectives - 19/04/2020 - The Lord be with you - by David Hawken

Only we’re not meeting at the moment. So does that make a difference? Of course, you say –a big difference. I can’t shake hands with anybody, or give them a kiss or a hug. I can’t listen to the lady who sings very loudly or the man who is out of tune. I can’t see whether my Mint Imperial will last for the whole of the sermon. I can’t …….

Stop it! There’s so much that we can do by way of worship – on our own, with our Bible and hymn book and prayer book. “With” others, by means of radio, TV and the internet.

But actually that wasn’t what I was wondering about at all. I was thinking that we say “The Lord be with you” and then we forget that He is. We wish God upon other people, and rightly so, but do we take His promises for ourselves? Let’s look at the scriptures.

And where better to start than the Book of Psalms, number 46

1 God is our refuge and strength,

an ever-present help in trouble.

2 Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way

and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea,

3 though its waters roar and foam

and the mountains quake with their surging,

7 The Lord Almighty is with us;

the God of Jacob is our fortress.

Long before King David reassured himself and others with those words, God had called Moses and, among other things, had said to him: “I will be with you”

Exodus 3:12

And when Joshua was taking over the leadership of God’s chosen people from Moses, the same promise:

Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.”

Joshua 1:9

Isaiah heard these words as well:

"Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand."

Isaiah 41:10

See where I’m going with this ? At risk of boring you (oh, come on, nobody should ever be bored with listening to scripture – it’s the Word of God!) I’ll move from the Old Testament to two short quotations from the New.

First, what did the angel say ?

Matthew 1:23

“The virgin will conceive and give birth to a son, and they will call him Immanuel” (which means “God with us”)



Here now is the promise of the Lord Jesus to His disciples, and through them to us: “Behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age."

Matthew 28:20



So, what to say? These are difficult times, more so for some than others. As Bob Dylan sang “The times, they are a changing”. But we have an unchanging God who is the same, yesterday, today and for ever.

I cannot imagine what it must be like to lose a loved one within a few short days because of a virus. I do know, however, that in all circumstances our God is with us to comfort, sustain and help us to rebuild.

You may be on your own, or with family, listening to this broadcast. Be sure that God is with you. As I finish with this hymn “Be still”, my wish, my hope, my prayer, my belief is, wherever you are: “The Lord be with you”.