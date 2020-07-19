Perspectives | 19/07/2020 Jesus the Healer - A talk by David Hawken

This particular couple had a little boy who had been born with one foot at a right angle to his ankle. He could move around OK but it was clear this might well be a great handicap as he grew up. The parents said to me “He’s going to have surgery in about three months’ time, unless the Lord heals him first.” That last phrase brought me up short and still rankles with me today. ‘Unless the Lord heals him first.”

In the Bible the stories about Jesus healing people are wonderful to read. Peter’s mother-in-law who had a fever, people with leprosy, people suffering from paralysis, the blind, the deaf, the dumb, those with what today we would call mental health issues, those suffering from demonic possession and, not least 3 different people raised from the ultimate “illness”, death.

We know God has the ability to heal. But maybe you’ve had the experience of praying for someone to be healed and yet they’ve died. It’s painful, confusing, and hard … and you might have wondered, ‘Why didn’t God heal this person?’

In the middle of your grief, answers don’t necessarily help—but Scripture gives insight to the “why” question. One reason is because God may have us in the school of suffering for a time. The apostle Peter describes it this way…

In all this you greatly rejoice, though now for a little while you may have had to suffer grief in all kinds of trials. These have come so that the proven genuineness of your faith—of greater worth than gold, which perishes even though refined by fire—may result in praise, glory and honour when Jesus Christ is revealed. (1 Peter 1:6-7)

Peter is saying sometimes God puts us in the school of suffering so that Jesus might be glorified as He sustains us. Now that doesn’t sound great—healing sounds much better—but Jesus is glorified by the “gold” that emerges in us.

A second reason is God has something better in mind. For instance, Jesus didn’t heal Lazarus because He had a resurrection planned.

And a third reason is that God chooses ultimate healing for some by bringing them home to heaven, where they can be forevermore free from pain and suffering.

So, since it’s true that sometimes He does heal, we ask Him to heal. We believe He’s able, He’s willing, and He’s actively healing people all around the world today. At the same time, we don’t promise someone they will be healed. We trust our loving God with the results.

I think people get confused between “healing” and “curing”. God may not always cure the body, but He does heal the soul - He gives us His grace and strength, by the indwelling of the Holy Spirit, to cope with our situation, if we ask.

The biblical answer to whether God still heals today is sometimes yes and sometimes no and sometimes wait and see, as with all prayer. That’s what Scripture teaches us.

I’ve recently undergone cardiac surgery, with my aortic valve being replaced by veal tissue. Don’t ask me how it works – I don’t know and I don’t want to know. What I do know is that the knowledge and the skills involved in performing such an operation are God-given, a miracle, if you like. With the aid of the experts in the hospital and rehabilitation centre, God is curing ? healing ? me. I don’t know which word to use, but suffice it to say that I’m quite a bit healthier than I was a few weeks ago.

I thank God that many people were praying for me at the time of my operation and recovery period. I believe He is answering those prayers. And I believe in the words of a song I love singing:

“It is no secret what God can do - what He’s done for others He’ll do for you”

But we must be prepared for Him to say “No!” or “Wait!” as well as “Yes!” And never forget to say “Thy will be done.” And “Thank you”.