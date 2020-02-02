Perspectives | 2 février 2020 | CANDLES by David Hawken

My thoughts today centre around candles.

There are floating candles, tea lights, votive candles, altar candles, baptismal candles, battery-operated candles and, well, just candles. Tall and thin, short and fat, round, square, twisted, egg-shaped, embossed, some with messages attached. Encased in glass or metal or ceramic, standing free. One wick, multi-wicked. Fragrant scented candles – you’re not going to believe this - strawberry, lavender, musk, wild fig and grape, coconut, mango, orange blossom, apricot, vanilla, chilli pepper,(Yes, actually), and many more, including lemongrass and ginger & walnut. Did I mention spruce, cassis, verbena or patchouli? Oh! And something called a ‘pet-fresh’ candle. Enough! So why, you may ask, this sudden obsession with candles? I don’t quite know, but let’s explore some of the ways in which we use candles. First, historically, they were there to provide much needed light. And I imagine you still have one or two placed in a strategic position at home in case of electric power failure. Candles, of course are for Birthday Cakes. A candle clock can be used to measure time elapsed. If my candle burns below a certain mark today, I have to stop talking or get thrown out of the studio. So I’ll move on quickly. What are called ‘tea’ lights are small candles often placed around a room to give ambient light. They actually derive their name from their use in teapot warmers and can be used as food warmers in general, such as a fondue. Our Christian Faith has embraced candles in so many ways. Obviously to light churches and chapels before gas or electricity were used. But much more than that. We use candles as symbols of God’s light shining on us. The Church Year begins with Advent, and over its 4 Sundays we light a different candle on the wreath or crown, to prepare for the coming of the King in His incarnation and when He shall come again in glory. Christmas is a time when candles are burned in homes, churches, everywhere, to welcome Jesus, the Light of the world. Then again at Candlemas when we mark the presentation of Jesus in the Temple at Jerusalem and the Purification of the Blessed Virgin Mary. If there’s a celebration, why not light a candle? When people, young or old, are baptised into the Christian Faith, they are often given a candle to mark the occasion, which may be lit on their birthday or baptismal day. Maybe you still have yours. And then there are votive candles – candles which are lit to take our prayers up to heaven. We

don’t need them, of course, because God hears all our prayers, but they remind us of His love and light and warmth in our lives.