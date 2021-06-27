Vous êtes ici : AccueilSpiritualitéEspace spirituel anglophonePerspectives | 27 juin 2021 | A talk by Roy Carter

Perspectives | 27 juin 2021 | A talk by Roy Carter

Présentée par PO-6413

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

Espace spirituel anglophone

dimanche 27 juin à 8h45

Durée émission : 10 min

Espace spirituel anglophone

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Dimanche à 8h45

Des réflexions spirituelles proposées aux anglophones - sous le titre : Perspectives

Le présentateur

Equipe Perspectives