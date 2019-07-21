Perspectives-The Birds and the Bees-A talk by Derek Chittick

Yes, you heard correctly, I said that I’m going to speak about the birds and the bees. Some people will do almost anything to get your attention, and having hopefully got your attention, I’ll probably now lose it by explaining that I actually only intend to speak about bees, and have no intention of talking about their sex life in any detail.

Bees have always fascinated me, but prior to now, the only experience I had of keeping them was when I lived in the Orkney Islands, off the north of Scotland. Orcadians describe their climate as ten months of winter and two months of bad weather, and while that is a bit of an exaggeration, the contrast with the weather here in Poitou Charentes is extreme. A fairly normal summer maximum temperature would be 15 degrees – at least that was Celsius and not Fahrenheit! – although I do remember that it reached 21 degrees on one notable County Agricultural Show Day, causing sunburn and heat exhaustion on a huge scale. Couple that with the severe lack of trees in Orkney and the high winds and frequent rain, and you can imagine that beekeeping there presented huge challenges. In one year at least, there was no honey to be extracted, and instead I had to feed the bees sugar syrup in order for them to survive. There was one notable year when there was a surplus of 100 pounds of honey, but the norm was more in the region of 15 to 30 pounds per year. But what honey it was – pale and clear, almost entirely from clover, it was delicious, and one of my fellow beekeepers there was appointed to supply honey to the Queen – Elizabeth II that is; the queen bees had their own private supplies.

Since leaving Orkney in 1989, I’ve never had the opportunity to keep bees again until now, so it was with a fair degree of excitement and anticipation that I awaited the arrival of my colony a few weeks ago. After a poor month of May, June, and now July, have been brilliant weather for bees, and I’m getting the old buzz again (sorry, couldn’t resist that) watching them fly back and forth, doing their essential work of pollination and gathering the precious nectar, hopefully in sufficient quantities to provide us with a decent supply of honey for the year. Best of all are the weekly check ups on the state of things within the colony, involving opening up the hive and checking frame by frame how things are going – is the queen ok; have they enough honey to keep them going meantime; are they preparing to swarm? On these occasions, it’s fascinating to observe the life of the colony and the behaviour of the bees individually and collectively.

As you first approach the hive in weather such as we’ve been having in recent weeks, the first thing you may notice is that there are not just bees coming and going on their nectar and pollen gathering excursions; there may well be a large number of bees seemingly just standing on the landing board at the entrance to the hive. The temptation might be to think that these were to ones who were on their coffee break (should that be a honey break?), sunning themselves as they relax for a well-deserved rest, but that would be far from the truth. What they’re actually doing is providing an air-conditioning system for the colony by fanning their wings to give a circulation of air through the hive.

When you get into the hive itself, you can see a number of activities going on; some of the workers, who are all female, by the way - a point that will not be missed and possibly commented on by some of our listeners – some of the workers are following the queen everywhere, with the appearance of ladies in waiting. However, rather than being controlled by the queen, they are controlling her, dictating when and how many eggs she lays, and feeding her accordingly. Others will be performing a little figure of eight dance, watched by and then imitated by others. The purpose of this dance was long a mystery, but it’s now known that the direction of the dance guides the workers to a source of nectar, and the number of times the dance is executed tells them the distance to the source. Yet other workers will be looking after the eggs and caring for the young bees or making wax for the combs in which the eggs are laid and the honey is stored. Everything is perfectly regulated and orderly, governed by the space available and the flow of nectar.

When I opened the hive this week, I had great difficulty lifting out one of the frames, because of the weight of honey in it already, and there was still space available to store more! That leads me to note that the honeycomb shape is actually the strongest structure that can be made of any particular material, as well as maximising the storage space available, something that has been copied by humans in various structures of our own.

Taking it all in all, I never cease to be amazed at the complexity and efficiency of a colony of bees, not to mention their vital role in nature, enabling trees, plants and vegetables to produce and reproduce, so that the concern often expressed today about dwindling bee numbers is something not to be minimised. Alongside that, I never cease to be amazed that anyone could imagine anything as complex and integrated to have come about by chance rather than design; that evolution, the blind watchmaker, could by a process of millions of random happenings, have brought about something so beautifully adapted to its function, and essential to the functioning of so many of its fellow-creatures. If you can believe that, you can believe anything!