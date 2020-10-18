Perspectives |Creation's eager longing | A talk by Valerie Brown

Meanwhile humanity goes on as it always has, in denial. David Attenborough has done his best to wake us up. The pandemic has sent a strong message too. But we still treat the world in which we have the privilege of living as our personal property to do with as we like without thought of consequences. But then, we consider ourselves superior to other creatures and the idea that we still have some evolving to do as crazy.

But in the hot dry summer we have been living through, I for one had a bit of a revelation. Two actually. First it was the bird. Our cat had caught another bird and we don't like that. A cat is a cat, so no point in blaming him. But we can save the birds – sometimes. This time I did save a bird. Cradling it in my hand, I took it out into the garden to find a safe spot where it could recover. Then I laid it down, made sure it was alright and turned back to the house. But the bird flew past me, swooping low to brush my cheek with the edge of its wing. It was saying thank you.



Then, one day further into the hot dry summer, the garden dessicated, and plagued by flies, I was sitting in our conservatory, swatting. I was pleased with myself, having killed quite a few. And then, suddenly I was brought up short. A fly I had swatted had landed on the tiles next to my chair. But it was still fluttering. So, not dead. I bent to put it out if its misery (I'm not a total monster). But another fly was coing towards it. Two with one swat you might think. But the second fly had come with a purpose. It gently nudged the first, turning it the right way up, and then nudged it again, encouraging it to move. And it kept on nudging it till the pair had found safety. I was astonished. I had witnessed, first gratitude in a bird and now altruism in a fly. That fly had put itself in danger to save another. I will never look on a fly in the same way again.

They say that God is love and that He is in all his creatures. I had witnessed his love even in a humble fly. So, we are one creature out of many and should be living in harmony not only with one another but with all of nature. The whole of creation is groaning as it waits 'with eager longing for the revelation of the Sons of God. For creation itself was subjected to futility, not of its own volition but because of Him who subjected it in hope that the whole of creation might be freed from its bondage to corruption and attain the same glorious liberty of the Sons of God.' (Romans 8 18-25)

Yes, we still have some evolving to do and our fellow creatures are showing us the way. Greed must finally give way to gratitude and wilful careless destruction give way to love. And as Paul says, we too are groaning with eager longing, if we will only recognise that longing for what it is. Not anything material, nor anything that serves our own demanding egos ; we are yearning for God. It is time for us to turn to him and let his love lift us up into the life of the children of God. All creation is waiting for it.

Music: Ravel, Le Tombeau de Couperin, arranged for orchestra