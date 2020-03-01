Perspectives-Dimanche 1er mars 2020-A talk by David Hawken

But, I am told, we must embrace new technologies.

Embracing new things is an activity many of us of a certain age find difficult. After all, embracing means getting up close and personal, hugging, kissing. We’re OK with observing, letting those younger get involved – indeed it’s impossible to stop them – but when it comes to all things new, we prefer to keep our distance.

One can imagine, then, what it must have been like for the people of Judaea and Galilee nearly twenty centuries ago. They had their way of life, their laws, their customs, their religion. Then along comes this itinerant preacher from Nazareth, teaching what to us is very familiar but to them was not only new but sometimes shocking. Take, for example, what we call the Sermon on the Mount. What was Jesus talking about ? That was one of the difficult things about Jesus. He said things that were new, that didn’t seem right to the current way of thinking, but he left them in the air, with you, for you to think about and work out for yourself.

“Do not think” he said “that I have come to abolish the Law or the Prophets; I have not come to abolish them but to fulfil them.” Fulfil them? Complete them? Was this His version of new technology? Hashtag “#But I say unto you” His interpretation of the old Law, the Torah, certainly gave rise to eyebrows as well as brains and hearts. Is this how God sees us? Is this how we should see God?

I recommend reading Matthew’s Gospel, chapters 5, 6 and 7 all over again. It may well have you ‘embracing’ ideas and ways you never imagined.

Let’s move forward a decade or two to the time when The Way – as the Christian Faith and religion was first called – was being established around the known world. Saint Paul was a character who not only accepted the new but immersed himself wholeheartedly in believing, living and spreading the word. One of the strange things he wrote was this, to the Christians in Corinth:

“To the weak I became weak, to win the weak. I have become all things to all people so that by all possible means I might save some.”

I first came across this phrase “by all means save some” when I was a young teen and I used to go and watch my big brother play football. The club, in South East London, was called the United Churches’ Fellowship Football Club (UCFFC) and “By all means save some” was their motto, the idea being that the members’ Christian Faith permeated their whole life. It wasn’t reserved for Sundays in Church, but for home, work, leisure – even football, with the hope that their demeanour and their pre- and post-match conversations with other teams might be a means of spreading the word about Jesus.

“By all means” – we who have experienced the love of God in our lives can share it with others, by our words, by our actions and maybe even by our use of technology. Think for a moment how that might work for you. Do you enjoy making music ? You could sing or play to give praise to God. Do you like giving hospitality, Maybe your dinner parties could include other people in addition to your regular set of guests, particularly those who would not be able to invite you back. Are you disabled ? Does the way you deal with your disability bring a smile to others ? Could you give glory to God through your disability? Do you go to work ? Are you honest to your employers in your time and effort ? We’re not necessarily talking “Good Samaritan” here – though, of course, we could be – but simply leeting our experience of the love of God affect everything we do and are, and then, when the opportunity arises – and it will – telling them not about us, not about the Church, but about the Lord Jesus whose love we are expressing. Sport, hobbies, entertainment, hospitality, work, rest and play. Even new technology.

Bon courage!