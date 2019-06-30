Perspectives-Dimanche 30 juin 2019-A talk by Valerie Brown

Walking down to the sea,

the grainy sand beneath my feet,

encumbering, dragging down,

I stopped and looked.

The glassy sea was waiting.

And I, intent walked on, sand

oozing now between my toes,

leaking as I reached the water's edge.

I stopped just short and looked again.

The glassy sea waited, wanting me.

I listened. There was no sound.

No sea gulls screeched their warning.

No children cried for ruined castles,

No dog's bark tore at the stillness of the air.

I was alone, but dared not look behind.

The water licked my toes,

inviting me, caressing my feet,

sand giving, feet moving

walking into the water.

Rippling like laughter, it played with me,

smooth as chocolate it drew me in

Rising higher, heavier,

till there was nothing beneath my feet

And death seemed near

And looking back to shore I saw them all

ghosts now, waiting for my cries of accusation,

drowned by the swell, lifting me onto its back,

to carry me back to shore.

And there was noone to accuse.

My grief had died. And I lived again.

Valerie Brown

When we hurt someone, or do them a wrong, it creates a bond between us.

And that bond lives on until the person who has done the wrong sincerely asks forgiveness and the victim forgives. But, sincerity is essential from both sides - the ‘sorry’ must be heartfelt and the forgiveness has to be total if both are to be set free from the wrongs and hurts of the past. Sadly, all too often the one who has offended fails or refuses to recognise the wrong they have done and both perpetrator and victim are left bound to the past, bound to pain, grief and bitter hatred.

But there is a solution. There can be a one sided forgiveness, forgiving without the ‘sorry’. For it to work, we have to sincerely want to free ourselves and to give the other person their freedom too. We have to want to stop punishing them, to blame and criticise. But to do that, we have to let them go along with their offense. We have to let go of the past. And it is not easy.

Baptism - and this poem could be said to be about baptism - does all this for us. In the early days of the church, baptism involved full immersion. The new Christian walked into a deep well of water, his or her head dunked under and emerged as a new person - reborn ! Free to start again. The Emperor Constantine refused to be baptised till he was near death, because though baptism washed away all the sins of the past, the sacrament was for once only and could not be repeated. He really wanted to go to heaven !

But baptism is more than being washed clean. It is itself a kind of death, the death of an old life and the birth into new life. So by entering the water, we are entering death, letting everything go to walk out of it renewed. It is of course profoundly linked to the passion death and resurrection of Christ. We go down to the tomb and rise again with Him. And it all comes about through the Holy Spirit, who reveals his power through fire and wind and of course - water.

But though we can’t be baptised again, there is nothing at all to stop us entering into a deep meditation, with the will to forgive and let go. This poem gives us a means of doing it, visualising the water and entering into it. But, it is all about the spirit. By entering the water of our meditation, we are entering the Spirit of God and allowing the Spirit to release us from our misery as we have wanted to release the person who wronged us. And so the bond is broken and both parties are freed.

We only have to really want to free ourselves of our hurts, and look on the offender with a benevolent eye, wanting them too to be free, for it to work. It is amazing grace. We just have to give ourselves to the water - to God.