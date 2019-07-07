Perspectives-Dimanche 7 juillet 2019-A talk by David Hawken

Good morning. I’d like you to listen to this music

(MUSIC “Ubi Caritas et amor – Duruflé)

The French composer, Maurice Duruflé, has here taken an old Gregorian chant, and interpreted it in his own way. The words come from the liturgy for the Holy Thursday Mass when the Lord Jesus, at the start of what we call the Last Supper, washed the feet of His disciples, demonstrating an act of pure love and unselfseeking service.

The words in Latin are: Ubi caritas et amor, Deus ibi est.

In English they read :

Where charity and love are, God is there.

Christ's love has gathered us into one.

Let us rejoice and be pleased in Him.

Let us fear, and let us love the living God.

And may we love each other with a sincere heart.

Where charity and love are, God is there.

As we are gathered into one body,

Beware, lest we be divided in mind.

Let evil impulses stop, let controversy cease,

And may Christ our God be in our midst.

Where charity and love are, God is there.

And may we with the blessed also,

See Thy face in glory, O Christ our God:

The joy that is immense and good,

Unto the ages through infinite ages. Amen.

What inspiring words !

But they are not the only reason I played you this music. The performance of which you have just heard an excerpt was by the Choir of All Saints Church, Northampton AND they are coming to Poitiers soon.

During the first weekend in August you can hear them in concert or leading worship.

On Friday the 2nd, their first concert will be in the Eglise Ste Radegonde, just down the hill from the Cathedral in Poitiers. It starts at 18.30.

On Saturday the 3rd at 20.30 you could go to the Eglise Jean Baptiste, opposite the Town Hall, in Châtellerault.

The on Sunday 4th August, the Choir will be singing Mass in Poitiers Cathedral at 11.00 Evensong for the Anglican Chaplaincy at 5.30.pm in St Nicholas, Civray.

This is an opportunity to hear traditional Christian music sung by a first-class Choir.

As our French friends say “Venez Nombreux” – come in numbers. The Choir will be encouraged by your presence and I am sure that God will speak to all our hearts through their music;

Like this ………………..

(MUSIC – “The Lord bless you and keep you” Rutter)