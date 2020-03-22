Perspectives - Fragrance of Worship - Talk by Anne Chittick

On reading this again recently I decided to linger a while. To look at the different reactions of those who were in the room and my own reaction to!! I invite you to wait and reflect with me.



We are not told who this woman is but the first thing that struck me this was not only costly in terms of financial expense but costly in terms of what she did!! In a very male dominated culture she ventured in uninvited, unknown and broke the alabaster jar and poured the perfume over Jesus head. Hardly something that she could have done quietly. I went on to ponder on the fact that she must have been motivated by a deep love for Jesus and a strong conviction that she must do it!!!



The reaction of the disciples was harsh and completely judgemental. The perfume could have been sold for more than a year's wages, they said, and the money given to the poor. Could they perhaps mean themselves? Well we can assume that Judas did as he went straight out from there and betrayed Jesus to the authorities for money.



Perhaps for some they were shocked and convicted by such an extravagant act of Worship!! It showed the poverty of their own devotion to Jesus. To be honest there have been times in my own life when I've been critical of the exuberance of other people's worship. Judgemental as to whether it was genuine. How wrong is that!! How others worship Jesus is none of my business. I must focus on my own response and relationship with Him. We will all worship in different ways for we are all different, it's our heart that matters. For my own part I have a big enough job keeping that right!



Jesus response to those who were critical was penetrating. First of all He tells them to leave her alone and stop bothering her. Reminding them that the poor will continue to be in their midst and they can be helped at any time. However they won't always have Him. By then Jesus was very aware of the time of His Sacrifice being nearly upon Him but the disciples were not.



He silenced her critics effectively and then went on to commend her. "She poured perfume on my body beforehand to prepare for my burial", continues Jesus. " I tell you the truth, wherever the gospel is preached throughout the world, what she has done will be told in memory of her". Jesus restores her self worth, perhaps her reputation, bringing healing for the unkindness of others. She gave Jesus all that she had of worth in response to His love for her. Jesus values this unnamed woman showing again that He accepts and values all who come to Him with an open heart. It's not about position and power.



We probably don't have an alabaster jar of costly perfume to pour over Jesus head, and it would not be possible now to respond this way even if we had, but we can all respond to His amazing love for us. We can give Him our hearts, our obedience which can be costly. As we come to Him openly and honestly He will show us His love for us and the sacrifice that He would like us to make but He won't force us. Similar to that dear lady it must be a willing response.



If ever we doubt Jesus love for us we have opportunity at Easter to wonder afresh at His death for us that we might receive forgiveness and eternal life. To remember again the costliness of that death- the pain, the agony, the shame, the rejection, the shame!! It's an opportunity to meditate again on His extravagant love not just for His Church but for us as individuals. He chose to make this sacrifice for us, He wasn't forced to.



Don't be so busy over this time that there is no opportunity to reflect and respond to this incredible love for You!!