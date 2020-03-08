Perspectives - HOLY SATURDAY - Talk by Valerie Brown

And then, suddenly - nothing. We don't know that the earthquakes and the darkness were precursers of something more to come. All

we know is that He has gone. And so, the day that follows is empty, silent. In some ways that silence is more shocking than Good Friday itself. All that is left to us is questions. What just

happened ? What does it mean ? And, what now ? We are tempted to fill the emptiness with preparations for the Easter vigil, preparing easter eggs for the children, cooking a family meal or

whatever else we can find to fill the space. For, like Mary in the icon of Mother of Sorrows, our arms like our hearts are empty. And yet, there is a palpable sense of ... something. And all

creation is holding its breath waiting for that something to happen.

Shock waves continue to rise to the surface, but we don't see their significance. We don't know that Jesus has become what He always was, the Word that was there at the beginning, the light shining in the darkness. And the darkness cannot understand why, as He approaches the rocks split, laying bare the abyss of nothingness.

But that was what it was all for, all that suffering. From all eternity his heart has been breaking for his lost sheep. His Father offered him the cup that contained the image made without human hands, his own face, marked by suffering – the Holy Spirit blessed it and Jesus accepted it. Take time to look at the famous Rublev icon of the Holy Trinity, take time to look into the cup on the table at the centre of the three.

There He is, his image imprinted at the moment of his resurrection. And now his cross, symbol of his authority and power becomes the vehicule to seek out his flock. His light churns the darkness, drawing his lost loved ones to him, Adam and Eve first among them. His all powerful hand seizes their fragile wrists and drags them out from their tombs, reclaiming them from the darkness along with a crowd without number who are even now emerging from the abyss.

The Holy Saviour has saved all of humanity, all of us whether from the past, the present or the future, for all time. And the enemy of our God is bound by an angel. Jesus has overcome death, the world and hell itself.

That 'something' has happened. And now, in joy we can celebrate both the resurrection of the Saviour and of ourselves, because - the all powerful hand of the Saviour on the fragile wrist of our humanity promises that we too will live thanks to his self sacrificing love. So there we have the signifiance of that empty Holy Saturday. But it is only through accepting its emptiness that we can receive its blessing. Jesus may be out of sight, but He is still

there and we should not distract into useless activity but we should continue to wait on him.

Happy Easter !

Music : Bulgarian Orthodox Choir (Dir K. Atanassov) - Na Sv. Bogoyavlenie :

« Dieu est apparu, souveur de tous les hommes »