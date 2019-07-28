Perspectives -The Lord’s Prayer – a conversation - A talk David Hawken

- THERE -- YOU DID IT AGAIN.

- Did what?

- CALLED ME. YOU SAID, "OUR FATHER, WHO ART IN HEAVEN." WELL, HERE I AM. WHAT'S ON YOUR MIND?

- But, I didn't mean anything by it. I was, you know, just saying my prayers for the day. I always say the Lord's Prayer. It makes me feel good, kind of like fulfilling a duty.

- WELL, ALL RIGHT. GO ON.

- Okay, Hallowed be Thy name...

- HOLD IT RIGHT THERE. WHAT DO YOU MEAN BY THAT?

It means, it means ... good grief, I don't know what it means. How in the world should I know? It's just a part of the prayer. By the way, what does it mean?

- IT MEANS HONORED, HOLY, WONDERFUL.

- Hey, that makes sense. I never thought about what 'hallowed' meant before. Thanks.

Thy Kingdom come, Thy will be done, on earth as it is in Heaven.

- DO YOU REALLY MEAN THAT?

- Sure, why not?

- WHAT ARE YOU DOING ABOUT IT?

- Well, I go to church.

- THAT ISN'T WHAT I ASKED YOU. WHAT ABOUT YOUR BAD TEMPER? THEN, THERE'S THE WAY YOU SPEND YOUR MONEY -- ALL ON YOURSELF. WHAT ABOUT THE KIND OF BOOKS YOU READ?

- Oh, all right. I guess I do have some hang-ups. Now that you mention it, I could probably name some others.

SO COULD I.

- Look, Lord, if you don't mind, I need to finish up here. This is taking a lot longer than it usually does.

Give us this day, our daily bread.

- YOU NEED TO CUT OUT THE BREAD. YOU'RE OVERWEIGHT AS IT IS.

- Hey, wait a minute! What is this? Here I was doing my religious duty, and all of the sudden you break in and remind me of all my hang-ups.

- PRAYING IS A DANGEROUS THING. YOU JUST MIGHT GET WHAT YOU ASK FOR. REMEMBER, YOU CALLED ME. HERE I AM. IT'S TOO LATE TO STOP NOW. KEEP PRAYING.

- Forgive us our sins, as we forgive those who sin against us.

- WHAT ABOUT ALICE?

- See? I knew it! I knew you would bring her up! Lord, she's told lies about me, spread stories. She never paid back the money she owes me. I've sworn to get even with her!

- BUT -- YOUR PRAYER -- WHAT ABOUT YOUR PRAYER?

- I didn't -- mean it.

- WELL, AT LEAST YOU'RE HONEST,

- FORGIVE ALICE. THEN, I'LL FORGIVE YOU, AND THE HATE AND SIN WILL BE ALICE'S PROBLEM -- NOT YOURS. YOU WILL HAVE SETTLED THE PROBLEM AS FAR AS YOU ARE CONCERNED.

- Oh, you know, you're right.

- YEAH, I KNOW, BUT YOU'RE NOT THROUGH WITH YOUR PRAYER, ARE YOU? GO ON.

- Oh, all right. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil.

- GOOD! GOOD! I'LL DO THAT. JUST DON'T PUT YOURSELF IN A PLACE WHERE YOU CAN BE TEMPTED.

- What do you mean by that?

- YOU KNOW EXACTLY WHAT I MEAN.

- Yeah. I know.

- For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory forever. Amen.

- DO YOU KNOW WHAT WOULD BRING ME GLORY? WHAT WOULD REALLY MAKE ME HAPPY?

- No, but I'd like to know. I want to please you now. I've really made a mess of things. I want to truly follow you. I can see now how great that would be. So, tell me, how do I make you happy?

- YOU JUST DID.