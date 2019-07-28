Perspectives - Objects of History - A talk by Gavin Brown

The objectification of other people is coming to be recognised as having been very widespread, in historic terms. It's also more and more evident that this sort of behaviour was once regarded as being unavoidable: regrettable, but not really capable of correction; so much was it a part of the stereotyped set of social norms which simply tolerated exploitation, cronyism and bullying because they were thought to be inevitable. Thankfully, the character of much of the abuse which is now being uncovered by things like the “me too” movement has in it an element of laughable quaintness – it's just beginning to dawn on us that, not only was such behaviour unacceptable and even in lots of cases heinously despicable, but that it was almost comically foolish of the perpetrators, who are beginning to be seen as a generation which is now in the process of dying-off. Thank heaven, norms have changed and the awareness of some vulnerabilities has risen dramatically, though let's face it, not yet by any means enough.

One of the problems of dealing with historical cases of this kind is that often the necessary evidence has been hidden or destroyed, and it's difficult to bring the culprits to justice and so achieve closure on the whole sorry business. But another issue which arises is the nature of trial by journalism, which treats victims of abuse in a way which continues to objectify those who have suffered, as well as those who caused the suffering. And unfortunately, the victims themselves may fall into the same trap.

Take for example the way the priesthood are objectivised: regarding them not as individual human beings, but as icons of an idealised role model: this is how the media (both in drama and in journalism) distort our image of the priest and his position in society. But presenting the abusers as objects rather than people – dramatic characters in an all-too predictable narrative – is forgetting their individual variety and eccentricities (their special-ness) in favour of a one-fits-all explanation like the simplistic theory that celibacy is an unnatural demand that encourages deviance. Putting priests on a pedestal has its drawbacks, it makes them out to be cardboard cutouts, statuesque, abstract figures: good to be looked up to, but not fit for normal human relationships. And it doesn't help if the priests themselves fall into the same thought process, seeing themselves as entitled to special status.

Simplification of this kind makes constructive discussion difficult or even impossible. Relationships cannot be based on an imbalance between one party who has power, authority, prestige, and another who has no such outward shows of advantage; relationships which do not include mutual respect risk failure from the outset. Women risk abuse if they do not receive respect - as women - from men. They also risk similar abuse if they do not have self respect – acknowledging their attractiveness to men but regarding their honour - as women - as a treasure to be preserved and protected.

In similar fashion, priests deserve respect – as priests – from lay people, but they have to have self respect regarding the honour of their own vocation. Being a priest is being the bearer of a gift from God; but it's not an excuse for insisting – as priests – on standing on a pedestal and being treated as superior beings. I don't say this to criticise any individuals, or to suggest that the Church has gone astray in some manner: it's just human nature, to objectivise others, instead of forming quality human relationships; and we all need to learn, to do just that. So let's consign the miniskirts, and the soutanes, to history.