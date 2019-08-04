Perspectives-WATCHING AND WAITING-a talk by Valerie Brown

This, the last line of the parable of the wise virgins, is surely an important message for the times we are living through. But what does ‘watching’ mean? Is it about staying awake ? Well, yes, but then, what do we mean by being ‘awake’ ? Does it just mean managing to keep our physical eyes open and not actually fall asleep ? I don’t think so. And neither do you. Bible texts have a level of superficial meaning - Take the story of the wise virgins - well, they should have bought more oil, shouldn’t they ? But as we know, the real meaning lies underneath. Every single word in the text has a deeper meaning. So, let’s look at the word, ‘watch’.

Most of us shamble among in a cosy familiarity and it is only when we feel the rug being pulled out from under us that we jolt awake. Then we find ourselves out of touch with the world around us, out of touch even with other people, because while we ‘slept’ things were moving on. For instance, very few have us have been ‘alive’ to the accelerating pace of climate change. We have closed our eyes to it, carrying on with our ‘normal’ lives as if tomorrow would never come. But it is coming and fast. And we need to wake up and do something - now, in the present moment before the rug is finally pulled out from under all our feet.

So, how do we ‘watch’ ? It has nothing to do with missing out on your eight hours. But it has everything to do with being fully alive to what is really happening in the world around us, in the lives of other people, and above all being alive to God’s presence, prompting us, listening for his voice, alive to the spirit of God. In iconography angels have ribbons streaming out from the sides of their heads - like antennae - a sign they are always listening out for God’s voice, fully alive and present at every moment. And we should be too.

But then, what is the present moment ? We are told that we should live in the present moment, not in the past or the future but the here and now. How else can we be fully alive ? Life is not a photograph, it’s more of a film, each frame passing on to the next, building a story. Being on the watch, alive to everything means moving on as the moments pass, aware of the evolution of what is happening around us and in us, what the spirit of God is telling us.

Prayer keeps us on our toes, keeps us in touch with God, connected to the Spirit and alive to the inconstant present moment. Filled with the spirit we watch for the coming of the bridegroom, remembering all He told us about the here and now and about the end times too. We have to be spiritual athletes to stay the course - especially when we are old. But it’s the duty of the old to advise and warn. And we can only do that if we are fully alive to everything.

Let’s look at the text of the wise virgins - see the deeper meaning. It’s a warning and we need to look at it today :

‘The kingdom of heaven shall be likened to ten virgins who took their lamps and went out to meet the bridegroom. Now five of them were wise and five were foolish. Those who were foolish took their lamps and no oil with them; but the wise took oil in their vessels with their lamps. But while the bridegroom was delayed they all slumbered and slept. And at midnight a cry was heard , ‘Behold the bridegroom is coming; go out to meet him.’ Then all those virgins arose and trimmed their lamps. And the foolish said to the wise, ‘Give us some of your oil for our lamps are going out.’ But the wise answered saying, ‘No, lest there should not be enough for us and for you ; but go rather to those who sell and buy for yourselves.’ And while they went to buy, the bridegroom came and those who were ready went with him to the wedding and the door was shut.

Watch therefore, for you know neither the day nor the hour in which the Son of Man is coming. (Matt 25)

It’s nearly midnight.

Afterwards the other virgins came also saying, ‘Lord open to us!’ But he answered, ‘ Assuredly I say to you, ‘I do not know you’.