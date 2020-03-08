Perspectives - Would anyone like a cat? - Talk by Derek Chittick

The original answer to that question was that, living in the country as we do, there are numerous vermin around, and every winter a few, at least, of them try to take up residence in our house, with various undesirable results. I’m not keen on using poison, as it’s a bit of a blunt instrument, and can affect others rather than those it is intended to nobble. It’s also not unknown for the rats or mice to ignore the poison and concentrate on other delicacies less dangerous to them and more valued by us. I remember one mouse storing the poison in one of my boots, and eating our stored apples instead!

However, this talk is supposed to be about cats, so I’ll return to them. What’s my problem with cats, you may well ask? Well, over the months since we got them, there have been repeated incidents when their usefulness has been undermined by their estructiveness. Not soon after we got them, I planted out some lettuces, much to their delight and interest – they really do like to work alongside me in the garden. However, their contribution to the work was to dig up the plants and scatter them about the place, and they have continued this practice with every crop I’ve planted since. It’s meant extra work replanting and putting in methods of protection to save the plants from the depredations of the cats, not to mention the frustration caused by seeing my work of an hour undone in 2 minutes!

Then there’s their preference for finding a spot to lie where it’s clean and warm. What’s wrong with that, you may ask? Nothing, except that that spot is usually on top of the stored clean bed linen, under the bed in our bedroom. Again, you may ask, what’s wrong with that? Maybe not much, if it’s a house cat, or even a town cat that you’re thinking of, but our cats are COUNTRY cats, who roam the fields, woods and neighbouring barns, and who don’t wipe their feet when they come in. No, that gets done on the clean bedlinen, which then has to be rewashed – again!

The catalogue goes on. There’s their desire to jump on the table or work surfaces to see if there’s any food they can steal, even though there’s plenty in their bowls. Or the occasions when they’ve not only gorged themselves from the bowls but also been eating what they’ve caught outside, then decided to sick it up on the sitting room carpet! Sorry, I hope you’re not eating at the moment! The latest frustration, and the one which prompted this rant, was their destruction of our insect screen for the shower room window. A few years ago, I put a lot of time and effort into custom making this screen, and it has served us well over that time. When the kittens were small, they couldn’t reach the sill of this window, which is higher than all the others, so it didn’t occur to us that there might come a day when they could jump that high. Well that day came, and the screen fabric didn’t withstand the onslaught of cat claws for more than 5 seconds, after which the shower base, washbasin and tiles of the room were covered in muddy cat pawprints! Hours of work destroyed, and more hours of work created! Why did we decide to get cats? As I write this, one of them is fast asleep in my favourite chair, while the other one, who should also be asleep, is prowling round looking for some mischief to get up to.

Wait a minute, though, he’s decided to come and lie at my feet, purring, licking himself clean. Possibly, once I put this silly laptop away, he’ll come and sit on my knee and purr. Then there are the times when they nuzzle up to our legs, and look so happy to be with us, even after they’ve been fed; when they seem to desire just to sit and enjoy our company, with no demands apart from wanting to be with us. What a joy it is to have cats! It’s so rewarding to know that you’re loved, especially on those occasions when it appears to be unconditionally – though, cats being cats, that doesn’t happen that often! But ultimately, we have and keep our cats because of the relationship we have with them, not because of what they do for us, and in spite of some of the things they do to us.

All of which is leading up to making the point that we could easily change our opening question to be, “Why does God bother with human beings?” When you think of all the hassle we cause Him, the mess that we’ve made and continue to make of His world and the way that we then blame Him for our mistakes and sins, He would be more than justified in getting rid of us, or at least having nothing more to do with us. Instead, He goes to extraordinary lengths to care for us, to draw us to Himself and to clear up our mess. He even gave His precious Son to die in our place, so that we could be reconciled to Him and live in relationship with Him.

That’s what it’s all about, in the end. Father God delights in the times when we sit at His feet, and would love to welcome us on to His knee; He runs out to meet us when we decide to come back home after wandering, and Jesus is preparing a place for us in Father’s house. Isn’t it time we got a bit closer, and let Him love us with His healing love?