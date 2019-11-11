Prière - 11 novembre 2019 à 08:45
Prière
lundi 11 novembre à 8h45
Durée émission : 7 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
dimanche 27 octobre
8h45
Prière
Lc 18, 9-14 Françoise Brian et Lucie de Léotoing
Chant final : Les pauvres mangeront à la table du ...
-
Diffusion
samedi 26 octobre
8h45
Prière
Lc 13, 1-9 Françoise Brian et Catherine Lafontaine
Chant final : Tournez les yeux vers le Seigneur - ...
-
Diffusion
vendredi 25 octobre
8h45
Prière
Lc 12, 54-59 Françoise Brian et Anne Forest
Chant final : Qui regarde vers Dieu resplendira - ...