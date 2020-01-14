Prière - 14 janvier 2020 à 08:45
Prière
mardi 14 janvier à 8h45
Durée émission : 7 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
lundi 30 décembre
8h45
Prière
Lc 2, 36-40 - Père Antoine Galy
Chant final : Benedictus (temps de Noël) - BELLOC ...
-
Diffusion
dimanche 29 décembre
8h45
Prière
Mt 2, 13-15 et 19-23 - Frère Pavel Syssoev
Chant final : Peuple fidèle - DEMREY Sébastian/ LA...
-
Diffusion
samedi 28 décembre
8h45
Prière
Mt 2, 13-18 - Frère Pavel Syssoev
Chant final : L'enfant juif (Sts innocents) - LA C...