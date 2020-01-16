Prière - 16 janvier 2020 à 08:45
Prière
jeudi 16 janvier à 8h45
Durée émission : 7 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
mercredi 1 janvier
8h45
Prière
Lc 2, 16-21 - Père Antoine Galy
Chant final : Marie, pleine de grâce - CAPELLA SYL...
-
Diffusion
mardi 31 décembre 2019
8h45
Prière
Jn 1, 1-18 - Père Antoine Galy
Chant final : Le verbe s'est fait chair (Temps de ...
-
Diffusion
lundi 30 décembre 2019
8h45
Prière
Lc 2, 36-40 - Père Antoine Galy
Chant final : Benedictus (temps de Noël) - BELLOC ...