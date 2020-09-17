Prière - 17 septembre 2020 à 08:45
Prière
jeudi 17 septembre à 8h45
Durée émission : 7 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
mercredi 2 septembre
8h45
Prière
Lc 4, 38-44 - Pasteur Lionel Rolland
Chant final : Seigneur à quel autre - Dan Luiten
-
Diffusion
mardi 1 septembre
8h45
Prière
Lc 4, 31-37 - Pasteur Lionel Rolland
Chant final : Je chanterai - Sarah et Matt Marvane
-
Diffusion
lundi 31 août
8h45
Prière
Lc 4, 16-30 - Pasteur Lionel Rolland
Chant final : Jésus, toi qui a promis - Communauté...