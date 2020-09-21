Prière - 21 septembre 2020 à 08:45
Prière
lundi 21 septembre à 8h45
Durée émission : 7 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
dimanche 6 septembre
8h45
Prière
Mt 18, 15-20 - Pasteur Lionel Rolland
Chant final : Quand renaît le matin - Abbaye de Ke...
-
Diffusion
samedi 5 septembre
8h45
Prière
Lc 6, 1-5 - Pasteur Lionel Rolland
Chant final : Maître du sabbat - BERNARD Claude et...
-
Diffusion
vendredi 4 septembre
8h45
Prière
Lc 5, 33-39 - Pasteur Lionel Rolland
Chant final : Garde-moi mon Seigneur (Ps 15) - EMM...