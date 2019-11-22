Prière - 22 novembre 2019 à 08:45
Prière
vendredi 22 novembre à 8h45
Durée émission : 7 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
jeudi 7 novembre
8h45
Prière
Lc 15, 1-10 Lionel Rolland et Henri Ramin
chant final : Justicia Domini (conversion) - PRIMA...
-
Diffusion
mercredi 6 novembre
8h45
Prière
Lc 14, 25-33 Lionel Rolland et Chantal Geolier
chant final : Livrez-vous à l'emprise du Dieu viva...
-
Diffusion
mardi 5 novembre
8h45
Prière
Lc 14, 15-24 Lionel Rolland et Aude Honegger
chant final : Allez dire à tous les hommes (Ps 95)...