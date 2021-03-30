Prière - 30 mars 2021 à 08:45
Prière
mardi 30 mars à 8h45
Durée émission : 7 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
mardi 16 mars
8h45
Prière
Jn 5, 1-16 - Pasteur Pierre Lacoste "A Bethzatha, immersion dans la grâce !"
Chant final : Un moment avec toi - Porte Ouverte L...
-
Diffusion
lundi 15 mars
8h45
Prière
Jn 4, 43-54 - Pasteur Pierre Lacoste « Va ton fils vit ! »
Chant final : J'ai confiance en toi - La Communau...
-
Diffusion
dimanche 14 mars
8h45
Prière
Jn 3, 14-21 - Françoise Brian
Chant final : Dieu a tant aimé - Hillsong