Prière - 5 novembre 2019 à 08:45
Prière
mardi 5 novembre à 8h45
Durée émission : 7 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
lundi 21 octobre
8h45
Prière
Lc 12, 13-21 Françoise Brian et Henri Ramin
Chant final : Signe intérieur de richesse - FACERI...
-
Diffusion
dimanche 20 octobre
8h45
Prière
Lc 18, 1-8 Pasteur Pierre Lacoste et Chantal Geolier
Chant final : Dilexisti justitiam (amour pour la j...
-
Diffusion
samedi 19 octobre
8h45
Prière
Lc 12, 8-12 Pasteur Pierre Lacoste et Aude Honegger
Chant final : Envoie ton Esprit, Seigneur - Ps 96 ...