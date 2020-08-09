Prière - 9 août 2020 à 08:45
Prière
dimanche 9 août à 8h45
Durée émission : 7 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
samedi 25 juillet
8h45
Prière
Mt 20, 20-28 - Père Richard Tardiff
Chant final : Je suivrai mon Seigneur - EXO Christ...
-
Diffusion
vendredi 24 juillet
8h45
Prière
Mt 13, 18-23 - Père Richard Tardiff
Chant final : Heureux le coeur habité par ta parol...
-
Diffusion
jeudi 23 juillet
8h45
Prière
Mt 13, 10-17 - Père Richard Tardiff
Chant final : Une voix parcourt la terre (matin, R...