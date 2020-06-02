Vous êtes ici : AccueilPrièreCulte ProtestantCulte protestant du 13 juin

Culte protestant du 13 juin

samedi 13 juin à 18h00

Durée émission : 40 min

Retrouvez la célébration du culte protestant du 13 juin.

L'émission

Tous les samedis à 18h

Plus que jamais les Français ont besoin de temps de prière et de communion. Fidèle à sa mission de radio chrétienne, RCF diffuse le culte protestant pendant toute la durée du confinement.