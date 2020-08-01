Vous êtes ici : AccueilPrièreCulte Protestant[CULTEPROT] Culte du 1er Août 2020

samedi 1 août à 18h00

Durée émission : 40 min

avec Esther Willand-Marret, pasteur au Chambon sur Lignon et Alain Olives, pasteur au Puy en Velay

Plus que jamais les Français ont besoin de temps de prière et de communion. Fidèle à sa mission de radio chrétienne, RCF diffuse le culte protestant pendant toute la durée du confinement.