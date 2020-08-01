[CULTEPROT] Culte du 1er Août 2020
Culte Protestant
samedi 1 août à 18h00
Durée émission : 40 min
avec Esther Willand-Marret, pasteur au Chambon sur Lignon et Alain Olives, pasteur au Puy en Velay
