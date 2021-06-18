Vous êtes ici : AccueilPrièrePrière ProtestanteLe bon samaritain: Questionner est-il légitime ?

Le bon samaritain: Questionner est-il légitime ?

Présentée par AB-6415

Prière Protestante

vendredi 18 juin à 8h45

Durée émission : 7 min

00:00

00:00

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Tous les vendredis à 8h45

La prière du vendredi.

Le présentateur

Bernard Tournier

Protestant actif (par choix personnel)  et amateur de musique (par atavisme familial), Bernard a choisi, parmi ses diverses occupations de retraité,  de partager avec les auditeurs de RCF son attrait pour la musique dite « classique » mise au service du culte dans les diverses confessions chrétiennes. 